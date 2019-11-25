Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Another day, another batch of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” photos. Today’s new looks come from The Flash hour, which is the third part of The CW’s epic five-part Arrowverse crossover airing this December.

The fresh images released Monday morning reveal that Cisco (Carlos Valdes) will indeed become Vibe again after giving up his powers in the season 5 finale; Black Lightning hanging out with the other superheroes on the Waverider; and an intense confrontation between Batwoman and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer).

Unfolding across Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, “Crisis” is the Arrowverse’s most ambitious event yet and has been in the making, arguably, since the series premiere of The Flash. In the saga, tthe Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and Harbinger/Lyla (Audrey Marie Anderson) recruit the Arrowverse capes to stop the Anti-Monitor (also played by Garrett) from destroying the multiverse.

Here’s the official logline for The Flash installment: “Pariah (Tom Cavanagh) enlists Black Lightning (guest star Cress Williams) to help stop the Anti-Monitor (guest star LaMonica Garrett) after Flash-90 (guest star John Wesley Shipp) shares what he learned from his battle in ‘Elseworlds.’ With the help of Black Lightning, Barry (Grant Gustin), Cisco and Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) come up with a plan that could save them all. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) has a heart-to-heart with Ryan Choi (guest star Osric Chau), while Oliver (guest star Stephen Amell) and Diggle (guest star David Ramsey) return to an old familiar stomping ground.”

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

