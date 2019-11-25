Garth Brooks has Kelly Clarkson in tears singing 'To Make You Feel My Love'

Normally on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host is the one doing the covers. But on Monday, she allowed the tables to be turned.

Easy to do, of course, when your guest is Garth Brooks, the most famous living man in country music.

Sitting down with the recent Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year Award winner, Clarkson asked what songs Brooks likes to cover. As the youngest of six kids, and the son of two parents who had different tastes, he learned to play everything from Otis Redding‘s seminal soul track “(Sittin’ On) The Dock Of The Bay” to James Taylor‘s “Fire and Rain.”

Brooks joked that he’s cribbed Taylor’s guitar riffs a number of times to make his own work, but things got emotional when Clarkson teed up Brooks’ performance of “To Make You Feel My Love.” The song is a past “Kellyoke” number originally by Bob Dylan, but Clarkson only knew it as Brooks track into adulthood.

The superstar’s version made The Voice coach tear up, with Clarkson imagining what her kid self would think about her getting to listen to one of her favorite covers up close.

The Kelly Clarkson Show airs weekdays — check your local listings for showtimes in your area. Watch Clarkson’s interview with Brooks above.

