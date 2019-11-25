Jason Segel, Richard E. Grant get weird in puzzling Dispatches From Elsewhere teaser

Jason Segel doesn’t know what’s going on in the first teaser for AMC’s Dispatches From Elsewhere. Full disclosure, neither do we — not fully.

In this new anthology series, Segel stars alongside Sally Field, André Benjamin (a.k.a. André 3000), and rising actress Eve Lindley as four individuals brought together when they discover “a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life,” according to the official description.

The footage, released Monday, welcomes us to the “Jejune Institute,” as Richard E. Grant‘s voice declares this group were picked to be “secret agents.” “You must find Clara!” he says. It may just be a game, it may be a government operation of some kind, it may be a prank, it also may have something to do with Benjamin playing the flute around the Philadelphia area. We don’t know. But, as the characters question, “what if it’s real?”

The description continues, “As they begin to accept the mysterious ‘Dispatches from Elsewhere’ challenges, they come to find that the mystery winds deeper than they imagined, and their eyes are opened to a world of possibility and magic.”

The series is based on Games of Nonchalance from a group called Nonchalance, wherein players in San Fransisco, California explore different parts of their city by finding clues weaved into fantasy stories written for individual episodes.

Mark Friedman of Wayward Pines serves as showrunner for the series, which will bring 10 hourlong episodes to AMC beginning in 2020. Segel also executive produces with Friedman, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush, Jeff Freilich, and Alethea Jones.

Can you figure out what the heck is going on here?

