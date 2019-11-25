EW's Best of Shows podcast names the best TV series finales of the decade

Image zoom NBC; MTV

TV shows did still end in the 2010s, despite the rise of revivals and the eternal possibility that streaming services would keep your canceled cult favorites alive. But what did we want out of a series finale? Serialized narratives might reach disappointing conclusions. Sitcoms could turn into sentimental dramas at the worst possible moment, sacrificing a sharp comedic sensibility at the altar of Happily Ever After.

And yet, when it came time for Kristen Baldwin and I to talk about our favorite 2010s series finales for this week’s episode of Best of Shows, it struck me how many transcendent endings television offered this decade. They were planned or unplanned, rigidly constructed or purposefully destructive. I’m still sad about the shows that couldn’t make my top 5. (You still rock, Hannibal! So do you, 12 Monkeys!)

Listen to find out if we discussed any of your favorites, or if you agree with our picks for the worst TV series finale of the decade. You can subscribe to EW’s Best of Shows podcast via Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Radio.com, or wherever you get your podcasts. New episodes will be coming at you on Monday morning. Tweet counterarguments to @KristenGBaldwin or @DarrenFranich. Next week, we’ll be turning our frowns right-side up and dedicating a whole episode to the decade’s worst television.

