Moira Walley-Beckett isn’t finished with the story of Anne. Earlier today it was announced that the Netflix/CBC series Anne With an E will end after season 3, which already aired in Canada and is expected to drop on Netflix in January. Fans were quick to share their devastation on social media. The news with the hashtag #renewannewithanE became a trending topic on Twitter. But we may see more of Anne after all.

“The fan support and love for Anne with an E is overwhelming, heartening, and wonderful — how I love these Kindred Spirits,” Walley-Beckett said in a statement to EW. “This proves to me how much this show has connected with a diverse audience around the world and how meaningful it is to everyone. I am incredibly proud of these three seasons. Creating Anne with an E was an amazing experience — it was my heart project and I gave all of myself to it. I’m so grateful to my extraordinary cast, crew, writers, and directors for passionately bringing my vision to life.”

Image zoom Netflix; Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

While Netflix is usually the place where network shows get saved (Lucifer, Designated Survivor, YOU), the streaming service canceled One Day at a Time earlier this year, which was then saved by Pop TV. So, might we see Anne again after the series ends, somewhere else?

“I will miss this show forever and a day. That being said, I’d love to write an AWAE finale feature film…” Walley-Beckett added.

You heard it, streamers and networks — get on it!

Anne With an E is a reimagining of the turn-of-the-century Anne of Green Gables book series by Candian author L.M. Montgomery. Starring Amybeth McNulty, the story follows a 13-year-old orphan girl who is sent to live with elder siblings on Prince Edward Island.

The show built an avid following since it premiered on the streamer in 2017 in conjunction with the CBC (Canadian Broadcasting Corporation). But its run as a TV series will end with a third and final season.

“We’ve been thrilled to bring the quintessentially Canadian story of Anne with an E to viewers around the world,” the CBC and Netflix said in a joint statement obtained by EW. “We’re thankful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and to the talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the show love this final season as much as we do, and that it brings a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey.”

As for those fans, below is a sampling of the messages on social media, hoping the series will find a new home, or the cancellation reversed:

Episódios importantes de AWAE: S1 EP1

S1 EP2

S1 EP3

S1 EP4

S1 EP5

S1 EP6

S1 EP7 S2 EP1

S2 EP2

S2 EP3

S2 EP4

S2 EP5

S2 EP6

S2 EP7

S2 EP8

S2 EP9

S2 EP10 S3 EP1

S3 EP2

S3 EP3

S3 EP4

S3 EP5

S3 EP6

S3 EP7

S3 EP8

S3 EP9

S3 EP10#RenewAnneWithAnE pic.twitter.com/xDxsT5i3GE — AWAE Brasil 🦊 (@annewithanebr) November 25, 2019

.@CBC you can't give us that, and taking them away in less than 24hours later #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/0Y4meJuFf2 — Aᥒᥒᥱ Wιth Aᥒ ᥱ Frᥲᥒᥴᥱ (@annewaefrance) November 25, 2019

everyone read this!!! the keep tweeting thing is so important we wont be able to save it just in a day.. we need to keep tweeting it for days WEEKS even without stopping we cannot let it get off the trending board #renewannewithane pic.twitter.com/NTdYiF6UW0 — malia is not giving up (@kindredluvs) November 25, 2019

Related content: