Ana Gasteyer gets to the root of The Masked Singer speculation

We could be going out on a limb here, but we’re fairly convinced former Saturday Night Live cast member Ana Gasteyer is the voice behind The Masked Singer‘s Tree.

But, for her part, Gasteyer is keeping quiet about the possibility she’s the one donning the tinsel and boughs on a weekly basis. “There is a lot of speculation, and I am going to leaf you in the dark,” she jokes to EW. “As far as I’m concerned, the internet is all telling me it might be Marie Osmond.”

Various clues have EW staffers logging many hours parsing why Gasteyer is the strongest possibility for Tree. Possible clues that point to her identity include seeming references to her Broadway career and jazz album, as well as potential nods to her Washington D.C. upbringing, her early small role on Seinfeld, and her infamous Martha Stewart and “Schweddy Balls” sketches on SNL.

Still, the show’s judges have yet to guess that it could be Gasteyer, instead throwing out names that range from Rachael Ray to Amy Sedaris to another SNL alum, Molly Shannon.

“It’s definitely a character that seems to be confusing a lot of people,” muses Gasteyer. “Look, Robin [Thicke] really believes it’s Rachael Ray. So, I’m going to go with that or Marie Osmond. Those are going to be my personal guesses based on the evidence in front of me.”

We tried to shake down Gasteyer (like a tree, get it?) for more information, but she didn’t unfurl any other details.

