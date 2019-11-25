Army medics get wild in Ron Howard and Brian Grazer's 68 Whiskey trailer

Is this the new M*A*S*H? Feels like that’s what Ron Howard and Brian Grazer are going for in 68 Whiskey — plus stunts.

Paramount Network has released a trailer and a behind-the-scenes look at the new show from the two filmmakers, who, together as co-chairmen of their production company Imagine Entertainment, have given us Arrested Development, 24, and Felicity.

The series, premiering Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 10 p.m. ET/PT, follows a group of Army medics in Afghanistan at a base called the Orphanage. It’s a balance of drama and humor, as soldiers pass the time in bare-knuckle boxing matches for a golden bedpan, but then Howard calls 68 Whiskey an “honest, realistic look at the U.S. medical team in Afghanistan.”

“It has intensity, but it’s a comedic drama about some fascinating characters and their relationships,” the director behind Solo: A Star Wars Story adds. For one, there’s Cristina Rodlo’s Rosa Alvarez, an immigrant who enlisted in the Army to get a better life, but her family is being deported. For another, Keith Cox, Paramount Network and TV Land’s president of development and production, says in a statement, “It’s a provocative look at the cultural and social tensions faced by the men and women serving their country.”

On the lighter side of this scale, Derek Theler, who was often shirtless in Freeform’s sitcom Baby Daddy, is again flaunting these pecs as a guy named Sasquatch.

68 Whiskey is based on the Israeli TV series Charlie Golf One, from Zion Rubin, who’s also executive-producing with Grazer and Howard’s team of EPs.

The main cast is rounded out by Sam Keeley, Jeremy Tardy, Gage Golightly, Beth Riesgraf, Lamont Thompson, and Nicholas Coombe.

Related content: