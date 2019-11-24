Third Walking Dead series gets official title and new teaser

AMC threw in a bonus surprise for fans during Sunday night’s midseason finale (and last episode of the decade) of The Walking Dead. During a commercial break, the network aired a brand new teaser for the third scripted Walking Dead series. And in it was revealed the official name of the show: The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Not only that, but in the teaser, we see that same pesky helicopter with the three-ring group that took Rick Grimes away to God knows where on The Walking Dead, and also popped up on this last season of Fear the Walking Dead when Althea met one of the pilots named Isabelle. And they appear less than friendly.

Created by Walking Dead chief content officer Scott M. Gimple and former TWD writer and producer Matt Negrete (who will serve as showrunner on the new series), The Walking Dead: World Beyond will debut in spring 2020 and “feature two young female protagonists and focus on the first generation to come of age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to AMC. “Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever. Grown-up and cemented in their identities, both good and bad.”

Among the key cast members are Julia Ormond (newly revealed in the trailer), Alexa Mansour as Hope, Aliyah Royale as Iris, Hal Cumpston as Silas, Nicolas Cantu as Elton, Nico Tortorella as Felix, and Annet Mahendru as Huck.

Watch the new teaser with the title above and also read our Walking Dead midseason finale Q&As with the showrunner and latest victim.

