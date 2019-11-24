What intimacy problems?

After agreeing to go through immersion therapy to deal with his fear of intimacy on The Good Doctor last week, it seems as though Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) believes he’s ready to go all the way with his girlfriend Dr. Carly Lever (Jasika Nicole) in Monday’s episode. EW is debuting an exclusive sneak peek at tomorrow’s hour in which Shaun confidently walks down to the pathology department with a bouquet of flowers in hand and lets Carly know how he’s feeling — in front of everyone in the lab.

“I’d like to have sex tonight. Would you?” he politely asks.

Watch the clip above to see Carly’s response.

Whether or not the couple actually go through with it is a different question because Shaun “is dealt some troubling news about a deeply personal issue,” according to the logline for the episode. “Meanwhile, a young patient must decide on a treatment that could save her life or possibly destroy her marriage.”

The Good Doctor airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Related content: