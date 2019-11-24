New 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' teaser threatens the 'annihilation of all life'

It’s the end of the world as we know it.

On Sunday, The CW dropped a new teaser for the forthcoming Arrowverse crossover, “Crisis on Infinite Earths,” which will span Supergirl, Batwoman, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow. If the foreboding title didn’t make it clear, the stakes are extremely high in the annual superhero get-together, as you can see by the destruction of Earth-73 in the trailer.

“This threat brings the annihilation of all life,” says the Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) in the teaser.

“Every second another Earth dies,” Barry (Grant Gustin) informs Earth-90 Flash (John Wesley Shipp) elsewhere in the prom.

But don’t worry because all hope isn’t lost. Batwoman/Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) is ready to go “save the universe,” and Brandon Routh’s older Superman reminds everyone, “Hope is the light that lifts us out of darkness.” Which is such a Superman thing to say in the best way possible.

Watch the teaser above to see flashes of Tom Welling’s Clark Kent, Cress Williams’ Black Lightning, and more.

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

For expert analysis, interviews, and scene breakdowns, watch EW’s official “Crisis” after-show, Crisis: Aftermath, hosted by Kevin Smith and airing 9 p.m., immediately after Supergirl (Dec. 8) and The Flash (Dec. 10) on The CW.

Related content: