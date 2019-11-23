Doctor Who trailer teases return of the dreaded Cybermen

The BBC just released a trailer for the new season of Doctor Who, which is set to return to BBC America early in 2020. The headline news? The dreaded Cybermen are making a return to the long-running British TV show. Those metallic monsters first appeared on Doctor Who way back in time (in 1966, to be precise) and the show’s titular Time Lord has repeatedly battled them across the decades.

The trailer also featured previously announced guest stars Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, and Goran Visnjic as well as regular cast members Jodie Whittaker, Tosin Cole, Mandip Gill, and Bradley Walsh.

It was announced last December that season 12 of the relaunched Doctor Who would premiere in 2020. “We’re off again!” said Chibnall in a statement at the time. “Well, we never actually stopped — as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action-packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters, and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole. Brilliant!”

The BBC announced Tuesday that filming had wrapped on the season.

