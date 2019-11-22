The midseason finale of The Walking Dead will air Sunday night on AMC. But you don’t have to wait until then to watch a key scene from the episode, because we’ve got the exclusive goods right here.

In this emotional moment from the episode (titled “The World Before”), we see Daryl call out Carol for her obsessive death-wish approach to taking out Alpha at any cost — even if that cost includes her life.

“Will you stop this s—?” begs Daryl. “Please. You want her dead so bad you don’t even care what happens to you.” When Carol responds, “That’s not true,” Daryl tells her, “You never came off that boat. It’s like talking to a goddamn ghost.”

Later, Daryl reminds Carol of the deep bond between them — a bond that should not include secrets or holding in emotions: “I’m the one you tell. Me.” After a hug that carries 10 seasons of weight and history behind it, Daryl reminds his best friend, “She’s not worth it. She’s not. She’s a dead woman anyway. We have a future. Don’t let her take that too.”

But will Carol take that advice? That’s what remains unclear. We do know that season 10 has felt like it’s building to a Carol vs. Alpha matchup at some point. They already stared each other down across a ravine, and Carol actually took a shot at the Whisperer at the border. Will there be a third round in the midseason finale? We’ll have to wait until Sunday to find out. In the meantime, enjoy the video above of the The Walking Dead OGs at their best.

