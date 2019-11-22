It's a bird! It's a plane! It's Entertainment Weekly's Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse

A crisis is coming to the Arrowverse — and Entertainment Weekly is here to walk you through all of it.

In anticipation of this December’s epic “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover coming, EW delved into the multiverse to assemble the Ultimate Guide to the Arrowverse, which covers The CW’s six superhero shows: Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning.

Inside, we jump in the Waverider and take a trip through time-stream, exploring how super-producer Greg Berlanti and company built this unexpected and unplanned shared universe on television — from the inception of Arrow, the series that lit the spark, to the ambitious five-hour extravaganza coming this winter, and every stop along the way.

Image zoom Diyah Pera/The CW; Kharen Hill/The CW; Katie Yu/The CW; The CW (2)

Beyond that, though, the special issue also features an exclusive roundtable interview with the zany cast of Legends of Tomorrow; Q&As with Stephen Amell, Melissa Benoist, Ruby Rose, and Grant Gustin; a cheat-sheet for the previous five crossovers; a breakdown of the many heroes and villains that populate the universe; a behind-the-scenes look at each show; and more.

This book will serve as your personal Gideon through a world that’s constantly dealing with timeline changes, alternate realities, alien invasions, and more. So run (Barry, run) your nearest newsstand to purchase it when it goes on-sale Friday, Nov. 22.

For expert analysis, interviews, and scene breakdowns, watch EW’s official “Crisis” after-show, Crisis: Aftermath, hosted by Kevin Smith and immediately airing at 9 p.m. after Supergirl (Dec. 8) and The Flash (Dec. 10).

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

Related content: