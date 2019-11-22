Stephen Colbert recruits Peter Jackson, Lord of the Rings stars for his own spoof spin-off

When Stephen Colbert announced he was heading to New Zealand to film a few segments for The Late Show, we all knew The Lord of the Rings, which filmed in the country, had something to do with it. But did you know that one of the most famous J.R.R. Tolkien fans would be getting his own Peter Jackson movie trilogy?

Colbert created a spoof saga set in Middle-earth with the help of Jackson, who directed the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies. Ian McKellen (Gandalf), Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn), and Elijah Wood (Frodo) also pop up. To be fair, McKellen only did so to proclaim “no” he won’t reprise his role as the wise wizard, and Mortensen threatened to sue if Colbert didn’t stop chasing him around with cameras. Wood said, “Yeah! F— it. I’m in.”

With Jackson playing his sidekick who can’t stop mistaking Middle-earth mythology with Star Wars and Harry Potter, Colbert appeared as Darrylgorn. The Late Show host expanded the origins of the “Lake-town Spy” — the cameo he actually filmed for The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug — and decided the character was really Aragorn’s “even more ruggedly handsome identical twin.”

Watch Darrylgorn’s adventures with “Swordy McSwordface” (that’s the name of his sword) across New Zealand above.

