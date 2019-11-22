SNL cowbell sketch 'ruined' Christopher Walken's life, says Will Ferrell

Late Show type Movie

Turns out, Christopher Walken needs less cowbell.

Millions of people have cracked up at Saturday Night Live’s iconic “More Cowbell” sketch, which starred Will Ferrell and Christopher Walken. But the one person not laughing? Walken himself, apparently.

In the famous 2000 bit, Ferrell played an overzealous member of Blue Öyster Cult, while Walken portrayed famed music producer Bruce Dickinson. In the sketch, Dickinson insisted that the band’s famous track “needs more cowbell,” and Ferrell’s character went wild with the suggestion. The rest, as they say, is history.

Ahead of his fifth SNL hosting gig this Saturday, Ferrell appeared on the Tonight Show to reminisce about the sketch, which also featured host Jimmy Fallon.

“Here’s the crazy thing. I go to see Christopher Walken years later, in a play. I say hello to him backstage and he’s like, ‘You know, you’ve ruined my life,'” Ferrell said, imitating Walken’s famous voice. “‘People during curtain call bring cowbells. The other day I went for Italian food for lunch, and the waiter asked if I wanted more cowbell with my pasta bolognese.’ I think he’s really mad.”

Still, Ferrell made it clear that Walken took it all in stride, saying the actor “had a little smile” while talking.

Anyone would have to laugh a little if they had a long, acclaimed film career, only to be most remembered for an SNL sketch that prominently featured one of the most annoying instruments in human existence.

“From The Deer Hunter to Pulp Fiction to ‘More Cowbell’ — that’s all he gets,” Ferrell joked to Fallon.

If you somehow haven’t seen “More Cowbell,” catch it below.

