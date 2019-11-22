Elizabeth Warren has a plan… to help Desus and Mero escape an escape room

Elizabeth Warren has a plan for everything. Everyone from Desus to Mero knows that. As it happens, she also has a plan for escaping an escape room.

The senator and Democratic presidential candidate appeared on Showtime’s Desus and Mero this week, and The Bodega Boys took the noted Ballers fan to a ghostly escape room. As The Kid Mero says, she’s going to help them escape the room “just like you’re gonna help us escape this wicked administration that we’re currently under.”

Joining forces as “Team Future Presidents of America,” the trio hustled to outwit a “ghost” in a haunted submarine setting. “If they paid the sailors their wages, this never would’ve happened,” Warren mentions after successfully disposing of an “armed” missile with help from Popeye-related clues.

