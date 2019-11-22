Drag Race alums plan wedding from 'ninth circle of gay hell' in 'EastSiders' season 4 trailer

EastSiders type TV Show

Kit Williamson’s EastSiders is tying the knot with several RuPaul’s Drag Race superstars for its last season.

EW’s exclusive trailer for the LGBTQ-focused comedy’s fourth and final season (above) sees central couple Thom (Van Hansis) and Cal (Williamson, the show’s creator-writer-star) navigating a new chapter of their relationship after growing apart, sleeping with other people, and generally neglecting each other’s company.

While the pair ponders their future together, their narrative intertwines with the planning of a wedding for Douglas (Willam), their friend and rising YouTube celebrity who wants to set the internet ablaze by live-streaming the ceremony (which he plans to attend in full drag). Matters are comically complicated by Douglas’ colorful bridal party, including Willam’s fellow Drag Race alums Manila Luzon and Katya, social media stars Max Emerson and Chris Salvatore, and original Queer Eye culture expert Jai Rodriguez.

The preview also teases the continuation of the relationship between Jeremy (Matthew McKelligon) and Derrick (Leith M. Burke), who’ve since fostered a child, while Ian (John Halbach) and girlfriend Hillary (Brianna Brown) grapple with the shocking news of the latter’s pregnancy.

Also joining EastSiders‘ season 4 cast are Single Parents‘ Jake Choi, Pose‘s Hailee Sahar, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Tom Lenk. Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead) also guest-stars as a “f—kboy with a heart of gold,” according to an official synopsis, while Mad Men‘s Bryan Batt appears as Cal’s estranged father, Richard, whose sudden presence bucks his relationship with his mother, Valerie (Traci Lords).

EastSiders season 4 premieres Dec. 1 on Netflix. Watch EW’s exclusive trailer above.

