M. Night Shyamalan's Servant gets an early season 2 renewal from Apple

M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant is getting a season 2 order ahead of its series premiere next week.

Shyamalan himself announced the news during an appearance Friday on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Shyamalan directed the series, a psychological thriller that follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home. Executive producer and writer Tony Basgallop created the show.

The series joins several Apple Originals that have recently received second season orders, including Dickinson, For All Mankind, See, and The Morning Show, which received a two-season order at pickup.

In addition to Shyamalan and Basgallop, Servant is executive produced by Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black, and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

The first three episodes of Servant will be available Nov. 28 on Apple TV+, with new episodes set to roll out every Friday.

