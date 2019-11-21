What to Watch on Thursday: How will Grey's Anatomy shock with this year's fall finale?

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
Grey’s Anatomy
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
When it comes to finales of any kind, Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t hold anything back. On a show that has seen bombs in body cavities, plane crashes, ferry boat crashes and more, anything is possible. And this year’s fall finale is no different. The series’ final hour of 2019 finds Jo caring for a baby that was left at Station 19, and Meredith returning to the hospital just in time for an ending that the show promises will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. —Samamtha Highfill
How to Get Away With Murder
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC
It’s time for the last “murder night” ever – the deadly moniker for the How to Get Away With Murder fall finale gets one last huzzah as we encounter the events swirling around the Keating Four’s law school graduation. Annalise gets disturbing news that sends her running for the hills, while the Keating Four’s lives are irrevocably changed by the revelation of the identity of the FBI information, and gasp, yet another dead body. Creator Pete Nowalk calls the finale, “scary, suspenseful, and delightful,” a twisted blend that’s become the hallmark of this show. —Maureen Lee Lenker
The Knight Before Christmas
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
In Vanessa Hudgens’ new Netflix romp, she stars as a small-town science teacher, Brooke, who falls for a time-traveling knight, Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), after a sorceress sends him from 1300s Britain to present-day Ohio on a quest to become a true servant of the monarchy. While it boasts all of the saccharine pleasures you expect from a holiday-themed rom-com, Hudgens’ chemistry with her leading man (as well as some clever running jokes) elevates The Knight Before Christmas to another level as a joyous cinema equivalent to a Christmas bonbon. —Joey Nolfi
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
Supernatural — The CW
Young Sheldon — CBS
Superstore — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Perfect Harmony — NBC
The Unicorn — CBS
9 p.m.
The Good Place — NBC
A Million Little Things — ABC
Mom — CBS
Legacies — The CW
9:30 p.m.
Carol’s Second Act — CBS
Will & Grace — NBC
Chrisley Knows Best (season finale) — USA
10 p.m.
Evil — CBS
Law & Order: SVU — NBC
Streaming
Cheat (British drama, U.S. debut) — Sundance Now
Mortel (series debut) — Netflix
No Activity (season premiere) — CBS All Access
The Miracle (series debut) — Topic
Philharmonia (series debut) — Topic
Preacher Lawson: Get to Know Me — BET+
Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy — UMC
*times are ET and subject to change
