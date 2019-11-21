What to Watch on Thursday: How will Grey's Anatomy shock with this year's fall finale?

Image zoom

Grey’s Anatomy

Image zoom Kelsey McNeal/ABC

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC

When it comes to finales of any kind, Grey’s Anatomy doesn’t hold anything back. On a show that has seen bombs in body cavities, plane crashes, ferry boat crashes and more, anything is possible. And this year’s fall finale is no different. The series’ final hour of 2019 finds Jo caring for a baby that was left at Station 19, and Meredith returning to the hospital just in time for an ending that the show promises will leave viewers on the edge of their seats. —Samamtha Highfill

How to Get Away With Murder

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on ABC

It’s time for the last “murder night” ever – the deadly moniker for the How to Get Away With Murder fall finale gets one last huzzah as we encounter the events swirling around the Keating Four’s law school graduation. Annalise gets disturbing news that sends her running for the hills, while the Keating Four’s lives are irrevocably changed by the revelation of the identity of the FBI information, and gasp, yet another dead body. Creator Pete Nowalk calls the finale, “scary, suspenseful, and delightful,” a twisted blend that’s become the hallmark of this show. —Maureen Lee Lenker

The Knight Before Christmas

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

In Vanessa Hudgens’ new Netflix romp, she stars as a small-town science teacher, Brooke, who falls for a time-traveling knight, Sir Cole (Josh Whitehouse), after a sorceress sends him from 1300s Britain to present-day Ohio on a quest to become a true servant of the monarchy. While it boasts all of the saccharine pleasures you expect from a holiday-themed rom-com, Hudgens’ chemistry with her leading man (as well as some clever running jokes) elevates The Knight Before Christmas to another level as a joyous cinema equivalent to a Christmas bonbon. —Joey Nolfi

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Supernatural — The CW

Young Sheldon — CBS

Superstore — NBC



8:30 p.m.

Perfect Harmony — NBC

The Unicorn — CBS

9 p.m.

The Good Place — NBC

A Million Little Things — ABC

Mom — CBS

Legacies — The CW



9:30 p.m.

Carol’s Second Act — CBS

Will & Grace — NBC

Chrisley Knows Best (season finale) — USA

10 p.m.

Evil — CBS

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

Streaming

Cheat (British drama, U.S. debut) — Sundance Now

Mortel (series debut) — Netflix

No Activity (season premiere) — CBS All Access

The Miracle (series debut) — Topic

Philharmonia (series debut) — Topic

Preacher Lawson: Get to Know Me — BET+

Craig Ross Jr.’s Monogamy — UMC

*times are ET and subject to change