Trixie Mattel and Katya are just two real, biological businesswomen with a new Netflix deal.

The TV hosts, soon-to-be authors, and drag superstars have unveiled their first project with the streaming giant, a talk series called I Like to Watch, across which the eccentric pair simply watch and comment on… shows!

For the first episode (above), Trixie and Katya take a deep dive into the Olivia Colman-starring third season of The Crown.

After rising to prominence on season 7 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Trixie (who ultimately won the drag competition’s All-Stars 3 spinoff) and Katya (who placed among the finals on All-Stars 2) have teamed for a wide range of entertainment projects over the years, including their beloved YouTube series UNHhhh, their Viceland variety project The Trixie & Katya Show, and their upcoming book, Trixie & Katya’s Guide to Womanhood, the cover for which EW exclusively revealed last month.

The pair’s friendship is also chronicled in the upcoming documentary Trixie Mattel: Moving Parts, which releases Dec. 3 on digital platforms.

I Like to Watch is now streaming on Netflix’s YouTube channel. Watch the first episode above.

