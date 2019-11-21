The Flash casts Mayans M.C. actress in role that 'pushes the boundaries of sanity'

Image zoom Sergei Bachlakov/The CW; The CW

The Flash type TV Show Network The CW Genre Superhero

All season long, The Flash has been building toward the crossover event “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” But it’s worth remembering that whatever happens, life will continue post-“Crisis,” and now we’re starting to get an idea of what that might look like.

EW has exclusively learned that Efrat Dor (Mayans M.C., Sneaky Pete) has been cast in the role of Eva McCulloch. She will be a series regular in the second half of season 6, a.k.a. “Graphic Novel #2.” (The season is split into two parts, each of which has its own big bad.) You can expect Dor’s Eva to develop an interesting connection with Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

Here’s the official character description: “A quantum engineer and co-founder of McCulloch Technologies, Eva McCulloch is a scientific genius who works on the bleeding edge. Eva has been away from Central City for many years. But a chance meeting with Iris West-Allen results in a surprising alliance that pushes the boundaries of sanity, while also uncovering a vast conspiracy to take down Team Flash and its allies.”

The character’s name definitely carries some significance for both DC Comics readers and regular viewers of The Flash. While Eva McCulloch isn’t the name of character from the comics, Evan McCulloch is. In the comics, Evan is the Mirror Master, one of the Flash’s rogues. As we found out in The Flash season 3, Evan McCulloch is the Mirror Master on Earth-2 and uses a mirror gun as his main weapon (the Mirror Master of Earth-1 is a metahuman named Sam Scudder). Furthermore, the Earth-1 McCulloch Technologies is also connected to a mirror gun. In season 5, Team Flash stole the mirror gun from the company and used it to destroy Cicada’s dagger.

Before we get to Eva, though, The Flash has to wrap up “Graphic Novel #1,” which is centered on Team Flash’s conflict with Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), and to get through “Crisis.”

Dor’s other credits include Greenhouse Academy and the movies Holy Lands and The Zookeeper’s Wife.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the CW.

Related content: