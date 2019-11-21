Netflix says it hasn't cast Imelda Staunton for The Crown season 5: 'Pure speculation'

The Crown type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Drama,

Netflix has denied reports that British actress Imelda Staunton will play Queen Elizabeth II in seasons 5 and 6 of The Crown. Earlier today, The Daily Mail claimed that the Vera Drake and Downton Abbey actress would replace Olivia Colman as the British monarch for the last two seasons of the show. But a statement from a Netflix spokesperson insists the casting news is premature. “We are currently filming season 4 of The Crown but have not commissioned any further seasons as yet,” says the statement, “therefore any news on casting remains pure speculation.”

Queen Elizabeth was originally played by Claire Foy in seasons 1 and 2 of The Crown. Colman stars as the monarch in the just-released third season and will portray her again in season 4, which is expected to premiere in 2020. Season 3 also stars Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels as Lord Snowden.

