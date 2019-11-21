Jamie Lynn Spears is reuniting with the cast of Zoey 101 on the new All That

All That type TV Show Network Nickelodeon Genre Comedy,

Jamie Lynn Spears is finally making her triumphant return to Nickelodeon, and she’s fitting all her reunions into one place.

Reprising the role of Thelma Stump, the bacon-loving bodyguard she played on the original run of All That, for a sketch on the current reboot of the groundbreaking kids comedy show, Spears will also be joined by her castmates from Zoey 101, her other popular Nickelodeon series.

Zoey 101 has had reunions before, and even did a short where the cast opened a time capsule they had buried while they were boarding school students at Pacific Coast Academy in an episode from 10 years prior. Unfortunately, Spears had never been able to join in on the nostalgia.

Now, Zoey 101‘s Paul Butcher, Sean Flynn, Kristin Herrera, Chris Massey, Erin Sanders, and Matthew Underwood will be able to see their costar again (though this time dressed as security) in the “Thelma Stump” sketch airing in early 2020. See a photo of the reunion below.

All That currently airs Saturdays at 8:30p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

This article has been updated to include a photo from the set of the Zoey 101 cast reunion.

