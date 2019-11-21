General Hospital surprise: Tracy Quartermaine will be home for the holidays

General Hospital type TV Show Network ABC Genre Soaps

Now this is a real gift for General Hospital fans: Tracy Quartermaine is coming back to Port Charles, and she’s bringing a whole lot of holiday cheer with her!

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of the magnificent Jane Elliot, who will make her triumphant return to the sudser in December. Word is her alter ego pops back into town for the holiday season and, naturally, gets mixed up again in ELQ, the family business.

Elliot originated the role of Tracy — the deliciously spoiled and naughty daughter of of Edward and Lila Quartermaine — in 1978. She won a Daytime Emmy in 1981 for playing a mother of two sons who has never been lucky in love but sure knows how to stir up trouble.

Image zoom Valerie Durant/ABC

Elliot’s last episode of GH aired May 4, 2017. Her character left Port Charles by telling her family she was ready to have her own life, away from the shadow of her father. A later episode revealed that Tracy settled in Amsterdam.

In 2016, Elliot admitted to TV Insider that it was going to be hard to leave the ABC sudser. “There are people in that building who have been a part of my life for 38 years and I will miss them dearly,” she said. “But I want to keep growing, learning new things, living in new places, in order to expand my mind. Thank God for soap operas, I have raised two kids who are now grown and on their own. This has been the best job possible for any actor who is a mom.”

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.

