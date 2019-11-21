Frozen cast 'Let It Go' into the streets with James Corden's Crosswalk Theater

The reviews are in and the latest rendition of Crosswalk Theater was a bit of a, shall we say, “Fixer Upper.” But, nine out of 10 theater critics still say, “What exactly is going on here?”

After James Corden took his troupe to terrorize the streets of France with Les Misérables, the musical sketch series from The Late Late Show returns home to do Frozen.

In honor of Frozen 2, hitting theaters this weekend, the film’s stars Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad joined Corden to perform numbers from the first movie, like “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”, “For the First Time in Forever,” and, of course, “Let It Go.”

Equally icy was the drama backstage. Corden’s Crosswalk Theater persona is a bit of a diva. That is, until he came head-to-head with an actual Broadway diva.

Image zoom Terence Patrick/CBS

Corden cast himself in the role of Elsa for the first portion of the production, which involves taking over crosswalks in Los Angeles during red lights and then frantically fleeing to the sidewalk before getting hit by oncoming traffic. Then, when the cast demanded it, Menzel and Corden had a sing-off to determine who should play Elsa.

In case you couldn’t tell, yes, that’s Menzel singing “Let It Go” on top of a quizzical commuter’s car.

