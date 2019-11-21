Gobble up this clip for Turkey Drop, Freeform's Thanksgiving movie you should give a cluck about

What is a turkey drop, you ask, besides the absurd centerpiece of that great WKRP in Cincinnati episode? The term refers to a high school couple’s breakup when they come home for Thanksgiving after starting college. At least, that’s the premise of Freeform’s first original Thanksgiving movie, which is, in fact, entitled Turkey Drop.

The film follows Lucy (Olivia Holt, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger) who returns to her small town for Thanksgiving and fears her high school sweetheart (Tyler Perez of L.A.’s Finest) is about to execute the dreaded “turkey drop.” In the exclusive clip above, Lucy, in desperation, hops in the shower to hide from her visiting boyfriend — only to find it already occupied by her brother’s friend Dean (Legacies‘ Ben Levin).

It’s a classic rom-com merry mix-up, and indeed, Turkey Drop‘s trailer sees Lucy and Dean locking lips — along with much more literal and potentially meal-ruining turkey drop.

Turkey Drop, also starring Curb Your Enthusiasm‘s Cheryl Hines as Lucy’s mom, premieres on Freeform Saturday, Nov. 23 at 9 p.m. ET. Check out the full exclusive clip up top.

Related content: