DC Universe's Stargirl will also air on The CW

In a surprising development, The CW is adding another DC superhero to its roster next year.

EW has learned that the Greg Berlanti-produced Stargirl, starring Brec Bassinger and Luke Wilson, will air on both DC Universe and The CW. Each episode will broadcast on The CW the day after it goes live on the streaming platform. This is the first time one of the DC Universe’s shows has aired linearly.

Executive produced by the titular character’s creator Geoff Johns, the super-show follows a high schooler named Courtney Whitmore (Bassinger), who is forced to moved to Blue Valley, Neb., after her mom re-marries. After learning that her new stepfather Pat (Wilson) used to be JSA member Starman’s (Joel McHale) sidekick Stripesy, she borrows Starman’s Cosmic Staff and suits up as Stargirl. Pat ends up coming out of retirement and starts operating a 15-foot super-robot as her sidekick Stripes.

As previously announced, Stargirl also stars Henry Thomas as Golden Age Dr. Mid-Nite; Lou Ferrigno Jr. (S.W.A.T.) as Golden Age Hourman; Amy Smart (Justified) as Courtney’s mom Barbara; Meg DeLacy (The Fosters) as Cindy Burman, Courtney’s classmate and the daughter of the JSA’s longtime enemy, Dragon King (Nelson Lee); and Trae Romano as Courtney’s stepbrother Mike.

Johns serves as showrunner alongside EP Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), and Berlatni and Sarah Schechter are executive producers, too.

This isn’t the first time the character Stargirl has appeared on The CW. The role was previously played by Britt Irvin on Smallville, and Sarah Grey on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow.

Stargirl is expected to premiere in second quarter 2020. Every episode will be available on DC Universe and The CW’s free digital platforms following the linear broadcast.

