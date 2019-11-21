American Gods type TV Show Network Starz Genre Drama,

Three more stars have joined the God Squad for American Gods season 3, including Machete himself.

In a guest starring role, Danny Trejo, the Bad Ass star of films like From Dusk Till Dawn and Desperado, will portray one of the many forms that Crispin Glover‘s Mr. World will take in the new episodes, EW has learned exclusively.

Mr. World, leader of the New Gods, attempts to mastermind a new piece of technology capable of directing humanity’s attention — and in the modern world, attention means worship. Pose star Dominique Jackson was previously cast as another of Mr. World’s forms.

Also joining as guest stars is a less “Mad” Sweeney, Veteran Saturday Night Live cast member Julia Sweeney, as well as rapper Wale.

As season 3 heads to the town of Lakeside, Wisconsin, a significant location in Neil Gaiman‘s American Gods novel, Sweeney will play Ann-Marie Hinzelmann, the disarmingly warm one-woman welcome wagon for Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) when he arrives. She’s the owner of a small convenience store, a world-famous fishing lure artisan, and the unofficial self-appointed mayor of Lakeside.

She’ll help populate the town with Fifty Shades of Grey actor Eric Johnson, who was previously announced in the role of Lakeside’s Chief of Police Chad Mulligan.

Wale, meanwhile, plays the fiery, silver-tongued Orisha named Chango, an important link to Shadow’s unexplored past.

Under new showrunner Charles “Chic” Eglee, American Gods‘ third season continues the brewing war between the Old Gods (led by Ian McShane‘s Mr. Wednesday) and the New. After the spoiler reveal around Shadow and Wednesday’s relationship in season 2, Shadow attempts to set down roots on his own in Lakeside, while exploring questions about his past and divinity. Chango is one of the Orishas, the gods of his ancestors, guiding Shadow on this journey.

Armed with two axes, an electrifying charisma, selfless passion, and warrior spirit, Chango holds the potential to guide Shadow to his true place within the world of gods.

Other new faces popping up this season include Marilyn Manson as Viking rocker Johan Wengren, Blythe Danner as the goddess Demeter, Herizen Guardiola as Yoruban goddess of love and fertility Oshun, and Ashley Reyes as Wednesday’s techie Cordelia.

