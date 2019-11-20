Zac Efron is going off the grid in new Quibi adventure series Killing Zac Efron

Image zoom John Lamparski/WireImage

Zac Efron is coming to Quibi!

On Wednesday, the upcoming mobile streaming platform announced a new series titled Killing Zac Efron with the titular actor (Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, The Greatest Showman) in the lead role. The series is described by the platform as a new adventure series in which “Zac heads deep into the jungles of a remote island to carve his own name in expedition history. Zac is going all-in, falling off the grid for 21 days with nothing but basic gear, a guide partner and a will to survive.”

“I tend to thrive under extreme circumstances and seek out opportunities that challenge me on every level,” said Efron, who also executive produces the series, in a statement. “I am excited to explore any uncharted territory and discover what unexpected adventure awaits!”

Quibi, a streaming platform that allows audiences to watch premium shows that can be consumed in 3-15 minutes, is set to launch on April 6, 2020.

