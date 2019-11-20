What to Watch on Wednesday: It's time for Smackdowns on The Masked Singer

Image zoom

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).

The Masked Singer

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on Fox

Eight celebrities remain on TV’s craziest singing competition, and four will perform tonight in the “Smackdown” format: The Flamingo will face off against The Leopard, and it’s The Flower versus The Rottweiler. Two will end up in the bottom, and then one will be unmasked and sent home. Helping break down all the action is Joel McHale, who returns as guest judge along with panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg, Ken Jeong, and Nicole Scherzinger. —Gerrad Hall

Related content:

Chicago P.D.

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on NBC

Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) is in trouble and has gone missing on the fall finale of Chicago P.D., but could this really end up being fatal? Ever since the writers murdered Kelton (John C. McGinley) and gave Dawson (Jon Seda) an opioid addiction, anything can happen on this NBC procedural. Series executive producer Rick Eid teases there’s still a possible future for Halstead and Upton (Tracy Spiridakos), so maybe this is exactly what they both need to gain a little perspective. —Rosy Cordero

Related content:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 10 p.m. on FXX

Season Finale

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia is wrapping its historic 14th season with a two-part hourlong finale, part of which EW was on set for. “This is one people are going to hate,” jokes star-creator Rob McElhenney of the “Waiting for Godot-themed” laser tag episode. And while the series has yet to officially be renewed for a record-breaking 15th season, the end doesn’t appear to be coming any time soon. “There’s no rumblings about stopping,” shares star Danny DeVito. “Next year we’ll come back and do another season and just keep going….If we can be like Warner Bros. cartoons, let’s do it. Throw on a Looney Tunes once and a while and see what Frank and the gang are doing.” —Derek Lawrence

Related content:

Mad About You

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Spectrum Originals

Season Premiere

The beloved ’90s sitcom is back with six new episodes (another six will drop Dec. 18), and Paul Reiser and Helen Hunt are back in the roles of Paul and Jamie Buchman. The revival, naturally, picks up 20 years after 1999’s series finale, with Paul and Jamie’s daughter Mabel (Abby Quinn) about to head off to college at NYU. But, you may ask, what about that series finale, which already flash-forwarded into the future? “Believe me, there was a lot of discussion about that final episode, and how we were going to conveniently ignore it,” showrunner Peter Tolan told EW. “There’s things we wanted the latitude to explore without committing to that [version of the narrative]. So I think there will be some true fans who will go, ‘What the hell just happened?’ But for everybody else, I think they’ll be perfectly fine with how it lays out.” —Tyler Aquilina

Related content:

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

Chicago Med (fall finale) — NBC

Survivor — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

The Real Housewives of New Jersey — Bravo

The Goldbergs — ABC



8:30 p.m.

Schooled — ABC

9 p.m.

Modern Family — ABC

Chicago Fire (fall finale) — NBC

Nancy Drew — The CW

Almost Family — Fox

The Challenge — MTV

SEAL Team — CBS

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party: #Friendsgiving Face-Off — VH1



9:30 p.m.

Single Parents — ABC

10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Stumptown — ABC

Streaming

Bikram: Yogi, Guru, Predator (documentary) — Netflix

Castle Rock — Hulu

*times are ET and subject to change