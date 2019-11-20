The Flamingo gets emotional after her performance in The Masked Singer sneak peek

The Masked Singer type TV Show Network Fox Genre Reality

The Flamingo is getting all verklempt!

In EW’s exclusive sneak peek from tonight’s installment of The Masked Singer, the Flamingo appears to get choked up as she reveals how “she was shaking in her feathers” when she started the Fox show.

“Each performance has helped me build my confidence,” the Flamingo continues. “Now, I feel like I can do anything.”

So is it Adrienne Bailon from the Cheetah Girls and cohost of The Real or what??

In tonight’s episode dubbed “Masked and You Shall Receive,” Joel McHale returns as a guest judge, and the Smackdown challenge is back: The Flamingo faces off against the Leopard, and the Flower goes toe to toe with the Rottweiler. Tonight’s reveal, promises Fox, will be the biggest one yet this season.

Make sure to check back here after the show to read our recap and to hear from the latest eliminated singer.

The Masked Singer airs at 8 p.m. ET tonight on Fox.

