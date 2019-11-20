Steven Universe season 6 teaser trailer reveals December premiere date

Here we are in the future, and it is bright.

Steven Universe is coming back for its sixth season, described as a limited epilogue following Steven Universe The Movie, and the first teaser trailer has arrived with a premiere date for the new episodes.

Titled Steven Universe Future, season 6 will debut four back-to-back episodes on Saturday, Dec. 7, with additional episodes continuing on Cartoon Network.

“Future is extremely meaningful to me because it’s a story we can only tell now, after the events of the original show, and the events of the movie,” series creator Rebecca Sugar said in a statement. “This limited series is, for many of us who have been with the crew since the very beginning, our chance to reflect and to give the last few pieces of the puzzle we’ve been designing since 2012. But it’s also our chance to look forward, to work with new artists and writers and feature their voices within the Steven Universe universe. I’m so grateful to the team that came together on Future, and so excited for the world to see what’s next for Steven Universe.”

As shown in the trailer, it’s a different world for Steven (voiced by Zach Callison) and the Gems. “We’re all safe to explore our dreams,” our hero says. “Soon, we’ll all be able to put the past behind us.” But will he? He’s haunted by memories of his past, including Pink Diamond. In Steven Universe The Movie, Steven paid for his mother’s mistake when Spinel arrived to seek revenge on Pink’s progeny. What does this mean for him now? According to the season’s official description, Steven begins manifesting new, uncontrollable powers that the Gems have never seen him wield before.

It’s unclear whether this will be the final season of Steven Universe, but a rep for Cartoon Network told EW that when they’re ready to reveal the end, “you’ll definitely know.”

