Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson to host Saturday Night Live

Saturday Night Live will turn the show over to J. Lo and ScarJo next month.

NBC’s veteran late-night sketch series announced on Wednesday that Jennifer Lopez and Scarlett Johansson will host the Dec. 7 and Dec. 14 shows, respectively. Both women are no strangers to the SNL stage. Lopez, who stars in Hustlers, is returning for her third hosting gig. Meanwhile, Johansson, who stars in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit — and is engaged to Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost — joins the not-yet-a-thing Six Timers Club.

Image zoom Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images

DaBaby will serve as the musical guest on Dec. 7, while Niall Horan will perform on the Dec. 14 show.

NBC had previously revealed that former SNL standout Eddie Murphy would return to host for the first time in 35 years on Dec. 21. Lizzo will serve as musical guest for that Christmas show.

