James Corden and Josh Gad play the worst Masked Singer judges ever

Apparently, not just anybody makes a good judge. James Corden and Josh Gad prove that in a new sketch for The Late Late Show.

The duo play the original judges of The Masked Singer before they were fired for being really bad at their job. Adam Lambert, Grammy-nominated Queen frontman, was clearly the celebrity underneath the mask. Yet, Corden and Gad run down practically ever other celebrity except for him. Not even Lambert singing snippets of Queen’s “Somebody to Love” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” helped them pick him out.

LeBron James? Nope. Peter Dinklage? Guess again. Kevin Hart? We don’t think so. Ellen DeGeneres or Oprah? Gad, don’t quit your Frozen 2 day job.

“Listen, guys, don’t worry,” Corden shouted to the producers. “We’ll be better at this when the show actually starts.”

Corden made it up to Lambert later on the show as the American Idol veteran performed “Closer to You,” a ballad from his Velvet: Side A extended play.

