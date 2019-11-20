Doctor Who season 12 premiere guest stars announced

British actors Stephen Fry and Lenny Henry will both appear as guest stars in the season 12 premiere of Doctor Who, which returns to BBC America in early 2020.

Fry’s credits include the films Wilde, Gosford Park, and V for Vendetta and the TV shows Veep, Blackadder, and A Bit of Fry and Laurie, which costarred Hugh Laurie. Henry is a beloved-in-the-U.K. comedian whose previous TV credits include The Lenny Henry Show, Chef!, and Broadchurch, which was created by current Doctor Who show runner Chris Chibnall.

“It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who,” Henry said in a statement. “The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a lifelong (hiding-behind-the-sofa-type) Doctor Who fan, this is a very special moment for me.”

“Short of being picked for a British space exploration program, and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting), then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement,” said Fry.

“Doctor Who is coming back with a bang — with two great British icons in major roles,” added Chibnall. “One of the great joys of Doctor Who is getting to work with actors from your wish list. Stephen and Lenny are two of my absolute favorite actors — and to be able to bring them into Doctor Who, in one of our biggest ever stories to kick off the new season, is an absolute thrill.”

It was announced last December that season 12 of the relaunched Doctor Who would premiere in 2020. “We’re off again!” said Chibnall in a statement at the time. “Well we never actually stopped — as Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the Thirteenth Doctor. We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole. Brilliant!”

The BBC announced Tuesday that filming had wrapped on the season.

