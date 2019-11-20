Days of Our Lives reuniting nine characters from 2000 season for new digital series

By Lynette Rice
November 20, 2019 at 01:52 PM EST

A very special gathering is in the works for some old Salem denizens: Days of Our Lives has recruited nine characters from the 2000 season of the NBC sudser for “Last Blast Reunion,” a new digital series for the show’s DOOL app.

The former characters come together at the .Com cyber café after almost 20 years apart. Participating in the new series are Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson).

© XJJohnson/jpistudios.com

The role of Mimi Lockhart, previously played by Farah Fath, will now be embodied by Teressa Liane. Chadwick Hopson will also assume the part of Kevin Lambert, previously played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti.

The first installment of “Last Blast Reunion” will bow Nov. 29 on the DOOL App. New episodes that average 7-10 minutes in length will be drop every Thursday for the following seven weeks. The series begins with Belle and Chloe discovering how their old friend Kevin has reopened the .Com Café in New York, which is similar to the one they used to frequent 20 years ago. The three of them decide to hatch a reunion.
© XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
© XJJohnson/jpistudios.com
“The story takes an unexpected turn with some shocking twists that will keep viewers at the edge of their seats all the way to the surprise ending,” according to the show’s press release. The digital series was written by Days of our Lives head writer Ron Carlivati and produced by Corday Productions.
“We are excited to bring together some of the most beloved characters from Days of our Lives in the next DOOL App series,” said Greg Meng, DOOL co-executive producer said in a statement.”As this new digital platform continues to grow, we can provide exciting additional content to complement the air show on NBC.”
