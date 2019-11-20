Days of Our Lives reuniting nine characters from 2000 season for new digital series

A very special gathering is in the works for some old Salem denizens: Days of Our Lives has recruited nine characters from the 2000 season of the NBC sudser for “Last Blast Reunion,” a new digital series for the show’s DOOL app.
The former characters come together at the .Com cyber café after almost 20 years apart. Participating in the new series are Brandon Beemer (Shawn Brady), Martha Madison (Belle Black), Heather Lindell (Jan Spears), Aaron Van Wagner (Jason Welles), Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe Lane) and Lindsay Hollistar (Susan Adamson).
The role of Mimi Lockhart, previously played by Farah Fath, will now be embodied by Teressa Liane. Chadwick Hopson will also assume the part of Kevin Lambert, previously played by Brett Lawrence and Robert Benvenisti.
