See first photos from Better Call Saul season 5

AMC hopes that you’ll be doubly excited about the long-awaited return of Better Call Saul — so much so that it is creating a two-night premiere for season 5.

The first two episodes of season 5 of AMC’s critically acclaimed Breaking Bad prequel starring Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman will air on Sunday, February 23 and Monday, February 24. The first hour will air at 10 p.m. E.T., following The Walking Dead, while the second hour will air in its regularly scheduled time slot of Monday at 9 p.m. It will resume its normal once-a-week-on-Monday schedule for the following eight episodes.

AMC has released the first photos from the new season. Witness: Jimmy seemingly arguing his first case and collaborating with Nacho (Michael Mando) and Huell (Lavell Maurice Crawford), Kim (Rhea Seehorn) assessing her next move, Mike (Jonathan Banks) holding a cup of coffee, and Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) plotting… something.

Better Call Saul has been off the air since October 2018, when season 4 ended in surprising fashion, with slippery lawyer Jimmy McGill assuming the name of Saul Goodman when his law license was reinstated. The 16-month hiatus between seasons is the longest that the show has ever had. In the interim, Breaking Bad returned with a two-hour sequel movie with Aaron Paul reprising his role as Jesse Pinkman. Saul co-creator Peter Gould broke down the big moves of the season 4 finale with EW over here, and dropped this tease for season 5: “We know who Saul Goodman is, but who is Saul Goodman to Kim Wexler?”

