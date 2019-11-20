Adam Lamberg to return as Gordo in Lizzie McGuire revival

Gordo is in!

On Wednesday, Disney+ announced that Adam Lamberg will reprise his role as Gordo on the upcoming revival of Lizzie McGuire. Lamberg originated the role of Lizzie’s (Hilary Duff) best friend and aspiring filmmaker in the early 2000s series. “Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved,” said Duff, who stars in and executive produces the 2020 series, in a statement. “I couldn’t imagine the series without him. I can’t wait for fans to see what he’s up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie’s adult world.”



As previously reported, the new story picks up as Lizzie is just about to turn 30 and despite seeming to have a pretty together life in New York City, finds herself at somewhat of a crossroads. Luckily, she has old friends and some new ones to come, as well as her well-meaning family and her 13-year-old alter-ego in animated form, to help her navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.

In addition to Duff and Lamberg reprising their roles, Hallie Todd will also return as Jo McGuire, Robert Carradine as Sam McGuire, and Jake Thomas as Matt McGuire.

A premiere date for the Lizzie McGuire revival has not yet been announced.

