What to Watch on Tuesday: It's a Pearson Thanksgiving on the This Is Us fall finale

This Is Us

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC

This Is Us winds down the first half of season 4 by gearing up for Thanksgiving. The big meal will be hosted by Randall and Beth, and special guests Uncle Nicky and Deja’s birth mother, Shaunna, should liven up the festivities. “I feel like Randall might want to choose a new favorite holiday because he has not had a relaxing Thanksgiving in quite a few years,” TIU executive producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW. “And it’s not going to get any calmer this year.” —Dan Snierson

Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled

HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix

Iliza Shlesinger’s own 2018 wedding is in the spotlight for her fifth Netflix comedy special, Unveiled. From her husband (a chef) and their Italian honeymoon, to bachelorette parties and the traditional garb (sorry, all you garter lovers — she’s not a fan), the comic’s sharp and snappy observations and anecdotes are seamlessly incorporated into the fabric of the bigger story she’s trying to tell. And in classic Iliza fashion, her fast-talking, infectiously spirited style will have you hooked from the first minute until the bloody end. “I naturally have a lot of energy – for better or for worse – and my storytelling is very physical, and it’s a direct correlation of the way I think a story should be told,” she says. “I want to jump into the audience, I want to grab people.” —Gerrad Hall

What ELSE to Watch

8 p.m.

The Conners — ABC

The Voice (Top 13, eliminations) — NBC

The Flash — The CW

NCIS — CBS

The Resident — Fox



8:30 p.m.

Bless This Mess — ABC

9 p.m.

FBI — CBS

Arrow — The CW

Empire — Fox

The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo

mixed-ish — ABC

The Purge — USA



9:30 p.m.

black-ish — ABC

10 p.m.

Emergence — ABC

New Amsterdam — NBC

NCIS: New Orleans — CBS

Treadstone — USA

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with Cara Delevingne) — Nat Geo

Streaming

Sorry for Your Loss (season finale) — Facebook Watch

Buttons: A Christmas Tale (movie) — Digital platforms

Killerman (Liam Hemsworth movie) — Digital platforms

We Believe in Dinosaurs (documentary) — Digital platforms

*times are ET and subject to change