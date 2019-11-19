What to Watch on Tuesday: It's a Pearson Thanksgiving on the This Is Us fall finale

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
This Is Us
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 9 p.m. on NBC
This Is Us winds down the first half of season 4 by gearing up for Thanksgiving. The big meal will be hosted by Randall and Beth, and special guests Uncle Nicky and Deja’s birth mother, Shaunna, should liven up the festivities. “I feel like Randall might want to choose a new favorite holiday because he has not had a relaxing Thanksgiving in quite a few years,” TIU executive producer Elizabeth Berger tells EW. “And it’s not going to get any calmer this year.” —Dan Snierson
Iliza Shlesinger: Unveiled
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix
Iliza Shlesinger’s own 2018 wedding is in the spotlight for her fifth Netflix comedy special, Unveiled. From her husband (a chef) and their Italian honeymoon, to bachelorette parties and the traditional garb (sorry, all you garter lovers — she’s not a fan), the comic’s sharp and snappy observations and anecdotes are seamlessly incorporated into the fabric of the bigger story she’s trying to tell. And in classic Iliza fashion, her fast-talking, infectiously spirited style will have you hooked from the first minute until the bloody end. “I naturally have a lot of energy – for better or for worse – and my storytelling is very physical, and it’s a direct correlation of the way I think a story should be told,” she says. “I want to jump into the audience, I want to grab people.” —Gerrad Hall
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
The Conners — ABC
The Voice (Top 13, eliminations) — NBC
The Flash — The CW
NCIS — CBS
The Resident — Fox
8:30 p.m.
Bless This Mess — ABC
9 p.m.
FBI — CBS
Arrow — The CW
Empire — Fox
The Real Housewives of Orange County — Bravo
mixed-ish — ABC
The Purge — USA
10 p.m.
Emergence — ABC
New Amsterdam — NBC
NCIS: New Orleans — CBS
Treadstone — USA
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (with Cara Delevingne) — Nat Geo
Streaming
Sorry for Your Loss (season finale) — Facebook Watch
Buttons: A Christmas Tale (movie) — Digital platforms
Killerman (Liam Hemsworth movie) — Digital platforms
We Believe in Dinosaurs (documentary) — Digital platforms
*times are ET and subject to change
