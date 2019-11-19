Project Blue Book type TV Show Network History Genre Sci-fi

Hynek and Quinn believe the truth is still out there on Project Blue Book season 2.

EW is exclusively debuting the new trailer for the History drama’s sophomore season, which premieres Tuesday, Jan. 21 at 10 p.m.

Project Blue Book‘s first season followed Capt. Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) and Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) as they investigated many UFO sightings and realized they were caught in a wider government conspiracy. Even though they became convinced there was something out there that the government was hiding from them, they decided to keep their suspicions to themselves in order to delve deeper into the mystery.

In the show’s second 10-episode second season, Quinn and Hynek’s quest for the truth leads them toward two of the most well-known UFO stories: the mysterious crash in Roswell, New Mexico and Area 51. Beyond the suspenseful conspiracy theory and the many unsolved cases the duo explore, the season is primarily interested in deepening the audience’s understanding of the characters.

“We start with the cases, but once you get into the mystery and the conspiracy of the case, it’s about what the characters are revealing to us as well,” showrunner Sean Jablonsky told EW at San Diego Comic-Con in July. “In the same way that we try to peel back what the conspiracy is behind the cover-up, that gives us an opportunity to dive deeper into our characters. So the relationships expand, we mix people up this year, we have different pairings.”

One interesting pairing arises between Hynek’s wife Mimi (Laura Mennell) and a mysterious new friend. “She’s going to be doing a little digging with a civilian UFO group for Alan to get a little bit more information, and she will make a new friend,” said Mennell. “She’ll be doing a little bit of truth-seeking.”

Watch the trailer above.

