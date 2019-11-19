Netflix orders Vikings spin-off set 100 years after original series

Vikings type TV Show Network History Genre Historical,

Vikings is going to conquer Netflix next.

The streaming service has ordered a spin-off series to the popular History channel drama from original creator Michael Hirst.

The new show is Vikings: Valhalla, which is set 100 years after the original series. According to Netflix, the series “concludes and dramatizes the adventures of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Harada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror (also a Viking descendant). These men and women will blaze new paths as they fight for survival in an ever-changing and evolving Europe. This is the explosive next chapter of the Vikings legend.”

Hirst has tapped Jeb Stuart (Die Hard, The Fugitive) to serve as showrunner of the new drama. “I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Hirst said in a statement. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new story lines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

History’s Vikings is readying to air its sixth and final season beginning Dec. 4. It’s a rare thing, perhaps unprecedented, for a company to obtain the spin-off rights to another network’s drama, and announce a new series, while the original is still on the air (Vikings would surely approve of such pillaging).

“Vikings: Valhalla promises to be everything that fans love about the franchise: heart-pounding, unstoppable action rooted in rich characters and dramatic storytelling that shines the light on family, loyalty, and power,” said Channing Dungey, vice president of original series at Netflix.

Much of the original Vikings team is on board the new series, and the production expects to return to film once again in Ireland.

