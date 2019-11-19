Chicago Fire sneak peek: Monica Raymund's return makes for an awkward Dawsey reunion

Chicago Fire type TV Show Network NBC Genre Action,

Drama

Dawson is back for two days only on Chicago Fire, but what will this mean for her and Casey in the big picture?

In an EW and PEOPLE exclusive clip from the fall finale, airing Nov. 20, Monica Raymund steps back into the role of Gabby Dawson. And while she definitely looks different — hello, adorable new haircut! — one thing that hasn’t changed is her connection to ex-husband Matthew Casey (Jesse Spencer).

“Fans can expect sparks to fly from the Dawson and Casey reunion,” Raymund previously told EW about her big return. “Dawson and Casey will always have an unbreakable bond, and their love is a special love that I think will forever stay alive. The fans don’t want to miss this episode — we get to see Dawson and Casey’s love in a new light.”

Image zoom Adrian Burrows/NBC

But her return has an expiration date, so what could really happen between them? With feelings flying between Casey and Dawson’s bestie Brett (Kara Killmer), is there a possibility that she will give one or both her blessing? The episode is called “Best Friend Magic,” after all.

There’s also the question of where Dawson’s brother Antonio (Jon Seda) is, and how he’s doing. In the clip above, we’re left hanging about what the answer to that is.

Chicago P.D. executive producer Rick Eid recently told EW that Seda may pop back in in the future, so hopefully there’s nothing but good news on that front. The last time audiences saw Antonio, he was battling opioid addiction and had fallen off the map. If he’s still in a bad way or missing, that would seem to be a good enough reason to keep Dawson from going back to Puerto Rico.

Chicago Fire airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Related content: