Kevin Hart announces new Netflix docuseries about his life

Few celebrities have made as many headlines in the past year as Kevin Hart. First, the popular comedian was enlisted to host the Oscars, but ultimately dropped out after his past homophobic tweets were unearthed. Then, in September, Hart was injured in a car accident. Now that he’s recovering from that, Hart announced in a new Instagram video that Netflix will be releasing a six-part docuseries about his life, titled Don’t F— This Up.

Image zoom Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

“It’s a look at my life over the past year and a half, which has been a hell of a roller coaster: Peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs,” Hart said in the video. “It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see. I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of the ways I felt I could do just that.”

Don’t F— This Up hits Netflix on Dec. 27. Watch Hart’s Instagram video below.

Related content: