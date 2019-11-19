Ian Somerhalder's vampire drama V Wars debuts first trailer featuring wife Nikki Reed

V Wars type TV Show Network Netflix Genre Horror

Ian Somerhalder is no stranger to the world of vampires. And now it seems that his love interest in the new Netflix drama V Wars is going to be a very familiar face as well.

After playing vampire-bad-boy-turned-hero Damon Salvatore on The Vampire Diaries for eight years, the actor is returning to the genre for V Wars, which based on Jonathan Maberry’s best-selling books. And the just-released first trailer features a surprise appearance from Somerhalder’s wife, Nikki Reed, playing what appears to be his character’s love interest. EW has learned that Reed’s character is named Rachel, but further details are being kept under wraps for now.

In the 10-episode series, Somerhalder plays human Dr. Luther Swann, who becomes swept up in a global disaster when a mysterious disease transforms his best friend, Michael Fayne (Adrian Holmes), into a murderous predator who feeds on other humans. As the disease spreads and more people are transformed, society fractures into opposing camps pitting normal people against the growing number of these “vampires.” Swann races against time to understand what’s happening, while Fayne rises to become the powerful underground leader of the vampires.

It’s most definitely a role reversal for Somerhalder, playing the human hero trying to stop his evil “brother” instead of the other way around. But the blood-soaked, action-packed trailer will most definitely give TVD fans a major dose of nostalgia.

Check out the trailer above. V Wars begins streaming Dec. 5 on Netflix.

