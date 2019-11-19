Friends props, costumes, and studio reproductions headed to auction

Friends type TV Show Network NBC Genre Sitcom

Is Friends your lobster?

If you’ve never loved a TV show more than the iconic NBC sitcom, you’re in luck: You’ll soon have the chance to own a piece of it. On Tuesday, Warner Bros. Television announced that it is partnering with Prop Story for Giving Tuesday to put on a special Friends 25th anniversary auction.

For the first time ever, Friends fans can bid on props, costumes, production materials, and studio-edition authorized reproductions. Launching Dec. 3 and remaining open for bids through Dec. 17, the auction will benefit the Trevor Project, the world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ young people.

The auction will feature 100 lots, spanning all 10 seasons of Friends, with many of the items plucked directly from the Warner Bros. archive. Items include Joey’s (Matt LeBlanc) original Hugsy doll, a Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) Hawaiian-print dress, Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler’s (Matthew Perry) wedding invitations, and Chandler and Joey’s canoe and paddle. The items also include numerous studio-edition reproductions, made from the original designs by the Warner Bros. props department. Those items include the Central Perk orange couch, Ross’ (David Schwimmer) Holiday Armadillo costume, and the picture frame that so memorably hung around the peephole on Monica’s apartment door.

“Prop Store is thrilled to be working with Warner Bros. to auction some incredible material from all 10 seasons of Friends,” Prop Store COO Brandon Alinger said in a statement. “The series gave us so many laughs during its original run and continues to entertain and inspire fans around the world. It’s an honor to be able to bring some amazing original pieces to the fans.”

Fans looking to own a piece of Friends history will need to be prepared to shell out more than Monica’s monthly rent. The couch reproduction starts at $6,000-$8,000, and even a smaller item like the Hugsy penguin is priced at a starting bid of $1,000-$1,500 (though we imagine Friends fans could quickly send those bid prices soaring far beyond that).

For those looking to get up close and personal with the items, a selection of them will be available for viewing at the Friends Boston Pop-Up, beginning Nov. 21. See a sample of the items below.

