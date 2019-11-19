Human snow globes! Dolly Parton! See first photos of Hallmark's Christmas at Dollywood

Hello, Dolly — and Danica!

A queen of country (that would be Dolly Parton) and a queen of Hallmark Christmas movies (you know her as Danica McKellar) have joined festive forces to star in one of Hallmark Channel’s marquee holiday TV movies, Christmas at Dollywood.

Airing Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. on Hallmark Channel, Christmas at Dollywood follows Rachel (McKellar), an event planner and single mom who returns to her Appalachian roots to plan Dollywood’s 30th annual Smoky Mountain Christmas extravaganza. There’s just one problem: This event needs to be massive and sparkly, yet Rachel has been paired with an uninspired operations director (Niall Matter). Parton plays herself in the film, because, well, she’s Dolly Freakin’ Parton.

As you can see in these first-look photos below, Christmas has been taken to its glamorous extreme at Dollywood, complete with giant candy cane people and what can only be described as human snow globes.

Image zoom Curtis Hilbun/Crown Media

Image zoom Curtis Hilbun/Crown Media

Image zoom Curtis Hilbun/Crown Media

Image zoom Crown Media

Christmas at Dollywood is one of the record 40 holiday movies that Hallmark is debuting on Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries in 2019. For a peek at the other movies on both Hallmark and HMM, head over here.

Related content: