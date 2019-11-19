New 'Crisis on Infinite Earths' photos reveal Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne

Here’s your first look at Bruce Wayne in the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover.

On Tuesday, The CW released new stills from the Batwoman hour, which is the second part of the calamitous five-hour event.

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

The most notable thing about this batch of photos is that they reveal Batman: The Animated Series‘ Kevin Conroy as Bruce Wayne from the future. Not only is this is the first time Bruce Wayne has appeared in the Arrowverse (despite being mentioned), it’s also the first time Conroy, who has voiced the Dark Knight for the past 27 years, has physically appeared on-screen as the iconic character. The other photos also revealed new looks at Smallville’s Tom Welling reprising the role of Clark Kent, and Legends of Tomorrow‘s Brandon Routh suiting back up as Superman (and Clark) for the first time since Superman Returns was released in 2006.

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Check out the rest of the photos below.

Based on Marv Wolfman and George Pérez’s universe-destroying DC Comics event series of the same name, “Crisis on Infinite Earths” follows Batwoman (Ruby Rose), Green Arrow (Stephen Amell), the Flash (Grant Gustin), and the rest of their super-friends as they race to stop the Anti-Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) from destroying the entire multiverse. Along the way, they’ll cross paths with familiar faces from across DC’s history on TV and in the movies: Smallville‘s Tom Welling and Erica Durance; Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams; Birds of Prey‘s Ashley Scott; and many more.

“I feel like we’re doing something that really honors the comic book,” crossover executive producer Marc Guggenheim previously told EW about the ambitious crossover.

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Image zoom Katie Yu/The CW

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

Image zoom Dean Buscher/The CW

“Crisis on Infinite Earths” kicks off with Supergirl on Sunday, Dec. 8, followed by Batwoman on Monday, Dec. 9, and The Flash on Tuesday, Dec. 10. After the winter hiatus, the crossover will resume Tuesday, Jan. 14, with Arrow at 8 p.m., and conclude with Legends of Tomorrow at 9 p.m.

This post has been updated.

Related content: