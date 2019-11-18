What to Watch on Monday: The Voice Top 13 sing for your votes on 'Dedications Week'

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Facebook Watch, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Check out our recommendations below, and click here to learn how you can stream our picks via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home) or podcast app (Spotify, iTunes, Google Play).
The Voice
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on NBC
After losing seven acts last week, the top 13 — Ricky Duran, Kat Hammock, Cali Wilson, Rose Short, Joana Martinez, Myracle Holloway, Max Boyle, Jake Hoot, Shane Q, Hello Sunday, Katie Kadan, Marybeth Byrd, and Will Breman — are singing songs dedicated to someone this week, in hopes America will dedicate their votes to carry them through. Plus, PEOPLE’s 2019 Sexiest Man is a coach, so… —Gerrad Hall
Dancing With the Stars
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 8 p.m. on ABC
It’s the semi-finals, fringe fans! The five remaining celebrities — James Van Der Beek, Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina, Hannah Brown, and Ally Brooke — will have to dance twice in the ballroom again, first by repeating a style of dance they struggled with earlier in the season and then performing a style they haven’t tackled before. Our feet ache just writing about it. —Lynette Rice
Blind Date
HOW/WHEN & WHERE TO WATCH: 11:30 p.m. on Bravo
Series Debut
The popular dating show returns on Bravo with a reboot hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser, each episode pairing two perfect-stranger singles and following their ensuing attempts to connect. Prepare to cringe through plenty of forced conversations and awkward matchups, punctuated by running commentary via animated graphics and thought bubbles that reveal the contestants’ inner thoughts. (Think that scene in Annie Hall, but with more Bitmoji-esque avatars.) The preview clip above should convey the general flavor. —Tyler Aquilina
What ELSE to Watch
8 p.m.
All American — The CW
The Neighborhood — CBS
8:30 p.m.
Bob (Hearts) Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
All Rise — CBS
Black Lightning — The CW
Below Deck — Bravo
His Dark Materials — HBO
10 p.m.
The Good Doctor — ABC
Bull — CBS
Bluff City Law — NBC
Check local listings
Conscience Point — PBS
*times are ET and subject to change
