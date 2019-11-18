The Expanse season 4 trailer wakes up a dangerous new world

The Expanse type TV Show Network Amazon,

Syfy Genre Sci-fi

The Expanse is expanding to new worlds and new dangers for the next season.

Amazon launched the new full-length season 4 trailer for the sci-fi drama, which the streaming platform saved from cancellation. An early teaser at New York Comic-Con, coming with a screening of the first episode, ran through snapshots of the episodes. But, this next preview goes deeper into the story and reveals what’s at stake.

As the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Chrisjen Avasarala (Shohreh Aghdashloo) lays out, there’s a planet called Ilrus that lies on the other side of the Ring Gate. A group of refugees claimed it as their home and called it New Terra. A UN ship, dispatched to handle the situation, did not return and she needs to know why.

Enter Jim Holden (Steven Strait) and his Rocinante team who arrive and are greated by a swarm of protomolecule tech. “The artificats on this planet are waking up,” he says. Per the official description of the season from Amazon, it’s safe to assume these are just part of the remnants of an ancient alien civilization that linger on the planet. Now, Jim has to figure out how to turn off what they inadvertently turned on.

The footage also leans into the tension with the refugees as others look to colonize the planet and mine its resources — even though they don’t fully understand what they’re dealing with. Thomas Jane makes a return as Miller and, in true Watchmen fashion, a voice starts in with the “tick-tock”s.

The Expanse season 4 will premiere on Amazon this Dec. 13, and a season 5 has already been greenlit.

Related content: