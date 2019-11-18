Sara Lee responds to Harry Styles' 'wreck me daddy' SNL sketch: 'We are taking it in stride'

The Sara Lee Corporation had a very interesting weekend after that viral Saturday Night Live sketch with Harry Styles.
The #BreadContent company offered an official response to the bit, in which Styles plays the Instagram account manager for Sara Lee bread, mistakenly using the brand’s Instagram account instead of his own to write comments like “wreck me daddy” on Nick Jonas’ page and musing about threesomes during a “popper’s high” at 4 in the morning.
At first, the official Sara Lee Twitter account responded to SNL with a fun “**checks recent activity of social media manager**.”
Since the airing of the sketch during Saturday’s episode, actual Sara Lee Instagram posts have been bombarded in the comments section with lines like “🍆🍆🍆💦🚂👻” (which we all know means “getting railed to death”), “destroy me king,” and “Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”
In a statement provided to The New York Post, a rep for Bimbo Bakeries USA, which owns Sara Lee, said, “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”
Bowen Yang, who wrote the sketch with Julio Torres and appears in the sketch with Cecily Strong, continued the comedy to Twitter.
Well, as Styles’ Dylan would say, “It’s okay, though.”
Related content:
- Harry Styles drops new song ‘Watermelon Sugar’ coinciding with Saturday Night Live hosting debut
- Saturday Night Live recap: Harry Styles turns the lights up as host and musical guest
- Watch Harry Styles enjoy ‘the magic of fall’ in Saturday Night Live promo
Episode Recaps
|type
|
|seasons
|
|Rating
|
|Genre
|Airs
|
|Premiere
|
|creator
|Performers
|Network
|Complete Coverage
|Available For Streaming On
Comments