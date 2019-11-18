Sara Lee responds to Harry Styles' 'wreck me daddy' SNL sketch: 'We are taking it in stride'

Saturday Night Live type TV Show Network NBC Genre Comedy

The Sara Lee Corporation had a very interesting weekend after that viral Saturday Night Live sketch with Harry Styles.

The #BreadContent company offered an official response to the bit, in which Styles plays the Instagram account manager for Sara Lee bread, mistakenly using the brand’s Instagram account instead of his own to write comments like “wreck me daddy” on Nick Jonas’ page and musing about threesomes during a “popper’s high” at 4 in the morning.

At first, the official Sara Lee Twitter account responded to SNL with a fun “**checks recent activity of social media manager**.”

**checks recent activity of social media manager** — Sara Lee Desserts (@SaraLeeDesserts) November 18, 2019

Since the airing of the sketch during Saturday’s episode, actual Sara Lee Instagram posts have been bombarded in the comments section with lines like “🍆🍆🍆💦🚂👻” (which we all know means “getting railed to death”), “destroy me king,” and “Feeling really depressed after threesome. What was supposed to be a fantasy ended up more rejection. Must get rid of toxic in community.”

Image zoom Sara Lee Bread/Instagram

In a statement provided to The New York Post, a rep for Bimbo Bakeries USA, which owns Sara Lee, said, “We didn’t participate in creating the skit and its content doesn’t align with Sara Lee Bread’s brand. But, we all know SNL pushes the envelope for laughs and we are taking it in stride.”

Bowen Yang, who wrote the sketch with Julio Torres and appears in the sketch with Cecily Strong, continued the comedy to Twitter.

Me and prodigal son @juliothesquare made Mz. @Harry_Styles say queer nonsense. Very very very sorry to everyone at @SaraLeeDesserts. https://t.co/En642Sazcv — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

Sara Lee disabling and deleting IG comments wow they really could have been THE bread for f*gs. 😞 — Bowen Yang 杨伯文 (@bowenyang) November 17, 2019

Well, as Styles’ Dylan would say, “It’s okay, though.”

Related content: